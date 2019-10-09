Uttarakhand girl who shielded brother from leopard gets recommended for Bravery Awards

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: 11-year-old Rakhi is not able to speak clearly due to injuries on her neck and other places. On October 4, she hugged her 4-year-old brother tight as a leopard attacked them on their way home in a village in Pauri district.

Her name has been recommended for bravery award by the district magistrate.

Dheeraj Garbyal, district magistrate of Pauri district said, "The child has shown act of bravery to save her brother's life. Her name has been shortlisted to send to the central government for national bravery awards."

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also called up her family and assured them of all help. State cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj has provided help of Rs 1 lakh while she is getting treated in a hospital in Delhi.

"The nine days of Maa Durga were truly lived by the girl. She has shown that she is the embodiment of 'Shakti'. I pray to the Goddess may she get well soon. We all stand with her," said the state Tourism Minister who helped the family get the child admitted in a Delhi-based hospital.

Madhu Devi, the aunt of the child said that the hospital had turned them away after which they approached the Minister.

The girl was returning home with her brother to Devkundai village when they were attacked.

Leopard attacks have become frequent off late. A 60-year-old man was killed in Almora on Wednesday. Earlier, last month a woman was killed in Pauri district.