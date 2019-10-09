Home Nation

With Rajnath onboard, first Rafale jet for IAF shows off skills in France

French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly was present at the ceremony that included a shastra puja performed by Rajnath himself.

Published: 09th October 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh thumbs up as he sits in a Rafale jet fighter during an handover ceremony at the Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac, near Bordeaux, southwestern France, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. | (Photo | AP)

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh thumbs up as he sits in a Rafale jet fighter during an handover ceremony at the Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac, near Bordeaux, southwestern France, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. | (Photo | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rafale fighter jet formally joined the inventory of the Indian Air Force on Tuesday, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receiving the first aircraft at the Merignac airport in Bordeaux, France.

Calling the state-of-the-art jet a “gust of wind”, Rajnath said the “Rafale will boost India’s air dominance exponentially to ensure peace and security in the region.”

French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly was present at the ceremony that included a shastra puja performed by Rajnath himself.

“I am told Rafale is a French word meaning gust of wind. I am sure the aircraft will live up to its name,” he said, minutes before going off on a sortie with Dassault Aviation’s chief test pilot Phillipe Duchateau on the newly acquired aircraft.

While the formal handover ceremony has taken place, the first batch of four Rafale jets is expected to reach India only by May 2020. The Rafale jet is seen as a game-changer in the region as it is considered a 4.5 generation fighter aircraft. It is armed with unmatched weapon systems and sensors with multi-role capability.

Besides jamming enemy radars, the Rafale has the capability to strike enemy targets from an unchallenged standoff range of more than 300 km.

The Rafale jets will come with India-specific modifications, including Israeli helmet-mounted displays, radar warning receivers, low band jammers, 10-hour flight data recording, infra-red search and tracking systems, among others.

Earlier, Rajnath met French President Emmanuel Macron and held discussions on strengthening India-France defence and strategic ties. He was then flown to Merignac on a French military aircraft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Indian Air Force Rafale Florence Parly
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp