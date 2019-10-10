Home Nation

Arvind Kejriwal to address C-40 Climate Change Summit through video conference

The chief minister will also address a joint press conference with mayors of six major world cities at 12 pm on Friday, a statement stated.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to address the C40 summit via video conference. Kejriwal accepted the proposal of the summit organisers to deliver his address in the session titled ‘Breathe deeply: city solutions for clean air’. He will also address a joint press conference with mayors of six global cities.  

The CM will share measures like the Odd-Even scheme that led to the reduction of pollution in Delhi during the last five years. 

On Wednesday, the Centre said it denied permission to Kejriwal to attend a climate summit in Copenhagen, saying it is meant for “mayor-level” participants. The MEA said that Kejriwal was advised not to attend the World Mayors’ Summit as his visit there as a speaker at a panel discussion does not commensurate with the level of participation from other countries. 

Kejriwal was supposed to lead an eight-member team including health minister Satyendar Jain.
BJP president Manoj Tiwari said, “Kejriwal should have sent the mayors of Delhi to represent Delhi but he deliberately tried to get credit. He did not think proper to inform the three mayors about the invitation.”

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said the MEA’s decision was an insult to the people of Delhi. Former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit attended that same summit then why the different treatment for Kejriwal, he said. 

