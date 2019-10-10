Home Nation

BJP leader shot dead in UP's Basti, sparks protests

Supporters of the BJP leader kept the body in front of the city police station demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Published: 10th October 2019

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

BASTI (UP): A 26-year-old BJP worker and former student union leader was allegedly shot dead by two men here, sparking protests by his supporters who set ablaze several government buses and police vehicles.

Kabir Tiwari, a former student union president of APN college, was attacked around 10 am at Ranjeet crossing on Malviya road here, they said.

He was taken to the district hospital from where he was referred to Lucknow.

Tiwari died on the way, they said.

After the incident, supporters of the BJP leader kept the body in front of the city police station demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

A mob of students damaged 15 roadways buses and a police jeep, besides setting ablaze a police bike.

"After seeing CCTV footage, it has become clear that there were only two people," IG Basti Ashutosh Kumar said.

The accused have been arrested and three illegal pistols seized, he said.

Both the accused, Abhay Tewari and Anurag Tewari, are graduation students in Sant Kabir Nagar.

They have accepted their crime, the IG said, adding that they had personal rivalry with Singh.

Those who indulged in vandalism and arson will be identified and a FIR will be lodged against them, the IG added.

