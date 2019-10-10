Home Nation

Chhattisgarh gets its first model police station

Functioning on some simple principles — be humane, help others and give more than what is expected of you — the station is Chhattisgarh’s first model police station.

Published: 10th October 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amanaka police station located on Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur, in Chhattisgarh is not your usual run-of-the-mill station. With personnel at a reception desk ready to greet visitors with a smile upon arrival, the station fails to conform to the stereotypical “discourteous and alienated” vibe that one comes to expect from a ‘thana’ (police station).  

Functioning on some simple principles — be humane, help others and give more than what is expected of you — the station is Chhattisgarh’s first model police station.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the police station built for Rs 1.57 crore is a state-of-the-art building fully equipped with cafeterias and restrooms.

Other than having swanky new corporate style investigation rooms, each officer has been provided separate cubicles to concentrate on performing their tasks.

The building also has a separate comforting cell for distressed women visiting with the station with their grievances and a juvenile wing for crimes committed by adolescents.

“Such a model hi-tech police station is one of a kind in the country. It has been constructed under the smart city police modernisation”, claimed the chief minister.

“There are separate rooms for the victim or complainants, an officer lounge, a couple of conference halls and a separate common room for the women police personnel. In future the modern conference hall will be used to promote positive police-public interactions through community-oriented policing”, said Arif H Shaikh, Raipur senior superintendent of police.

The police station with a separate male and female lock-up will be under constant surveillance by a closed-circuit security camera. Every visitor will be served with a glass of water, have access to clean toilets and parking facilities.

The entire pattern is no less than a corporate-style functioning with visitors being promptly heard by the policemen with a smile on their face.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amanaka police station Model Police Station
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp