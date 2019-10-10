Chhattisgarh gets its first model police station

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Amanaka police station located on Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur, in Chhattisgarh is not your usual run-of-the-mill station. With personnel at a reception desk ready to greet visitors with a smile upon arrival, the station fails to conform to the stereotypical “discourteous and alienated” vibe that one comes to expect from a ‘thana’ (police station).

Functioning on some simple principles — be humane, help others and give more than what is expected of you — the station is Chhattisgarh’s first model police station.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the police station built for Rs 1.57 crore is a state-of-the-art building fully equipped with cafeterias and restrooms.

Other than having swanky new corporate style investigation rooms, each officer has been provided separate cubicles to concentrate on performing their tasks.

The building also has a separate comforting cell for distressed women visiting with the station with their grievances and a juvenile wing for crimes committed by adolescents.

“Such a model hi-tech police station is one of a kind in the country. It has been constructed under the smart city police modernisation”, claimed the chief minister.

“There are separate rooms for the victim or complainants, an officer lounge, a couple of conference halls and a separate common room for the women police personnel. In future the modern conference hall will be used to promote positive police-public interactions through community-oriented policing”, said Arif H Shaikh, Raipur senior superintendent of police.

The police station with a separate male and female lock-up will be under constant surveillance by a closed-circuit security camera. Every visitor will be served with a glass of water, have access to clean toilets and parking facilities.

The entire pattern is no less than a corporate-style functioning with visitors being promptly heard by the policemen with a smile on their face.