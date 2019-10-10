Home Nation

Delhi government's free-electricity scheme an example of smart governance: CM Arvind Kejriwal

In August, the Aam Aadmi Party government had announced free-electricity of up to 200 units for domestic consumers and later extended the scheme to tenants residing in the national capital.

Published: 10th October 2019 03:36 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government's free-electricity scheme will be an example of "smart governance" as it is encouraging Delhiites to reduce their power consumption, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said residents of the city were trying to consume less than 200 units of electricity to avail the benefit.

He further claimed that 14 lakh consumers in the city who consumed less than 200 units of electricity received zero bill.

"The free-electricity scheme of Delhi is going to be an example of smart governance.

Every family is now trying to consume less than 200 units after 14 lakh families received zero amount bills.

People are also getting benefits of free electricity and they will now start saving electricity," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

There are around 48 lakh domestic consumers in the national capital.

Under the scheme, people consuming electricity between 201 units and 400 units are eligible to avail 50 per cent subsidy from the government on their bills.

Last month, Kejriwal had announced 'Mukhyamantri Kirayedar Bijli Meter Yojna' under which tenants can also avail the free-electricity scheme.

