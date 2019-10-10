DGCA offers improved version of surveillance plan for air safety

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The DGCA has come out with an improved version of a surveillance plan for the safety of air passengers.

Under the plan, officials will carry out night surveillance for operators every month as required.

Apart from these scheduled surveillance checks and regulatory audits, the aviation regulator has also decided to carry out the spot checks.

Spot checks are unplanned checks and will be carried out to verify the effectivity of the internal audit system of any organisation.

The improved version of Annual Surveillance Programme (ASP) is based on experiences gained during 2009 to 2018 and comprises of all directorates.

Further DGCA also analysed the field data and discrepancies reported during past surveillance activities.

Moreover, DGCA also identified the weak areas of the operators and the areas of concern. The results of the analysis has been incorporated for the development of new ASP 2019.

Under the monthly Programme of Surveillance, DGCA officers from Regional and Sub-regional offices will carry out night surveillance for operators every month as required. Surveillance Inspection of Foreign Airlines will be jointly carried out by inspectors from Flight Inspection Directorate and Airworthiness Directorate as per the monthly programme.

A monthly progress report on ASP will be submitted by all the Regional Offices and a monthly review will be held wherein monthly progress, shortfalls against monthly targets will be analysed by DGCA along with analysis of identified deficiencies.

So far as the regulatory audit is concerned, it will be carried out as per the structured program. The auditors will ensure that the ATR submitted by the operators on the findings are closed. The closure of the findings will be submitted to the Nodal Officer.

Officials said that the purpose of night surveillance is to ensure that operators do not follow shortcut on any procedures, deployment of necessary manpower, the release of aircraft without proper defect rectification etc.

Moreover, Director General when found necessary may direct to carry out any other surveillance or inspections or audits.