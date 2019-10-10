Home Nation

Do you travel by trains frequently? You can now check your reservation chart online

This new measure taken by the railways will help passengers get information about any vacant berths that are available on the train after the chart is prepared.

Trains

For representational purposes. ( File Photo | EPS )

By Online Desk

Do you travel frequently on trains? From now on, you don't have to run after the TTE to know the availability of vacant berths as Indian Railways has made the reservation charts public for all trains! 

In an effort to bring in transparency and eliminate corruption, the Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways on Thursday made the reservation charts for all trains public on the IRCTC website irctc.co.in

It is believed that this new measure taken by the railways will help passengers get information about any vacant berths that are available on the train after the chart is prepared. 

The first reservation chart will be put up about 4 hours before the departure of the train while the second chart will be available online 30 minutes before the train departs. 

The second chart will show the changes in the seat allocations, if any, based on current reservations and any cancellations made after the first chart was made.

The new feature will be available on both the web and mobile version of the IRCTC e-ticket booking platform.

This new interface will give the layout of nine classes of coaches along with the accommodation status berth-wise. Hence, the TTEs will not be able to deny berths to passengers on an ad-hoc basis. 

How to check the reservation chart on the IRCTC website?

1. Log on to the IRCTC website. At the bottom of the page, you will find “Charts/Vacancy.” If you click on that option, you will be redirected to a new page. 

2. Enter the train details such as train number, journey date and boarding station. Once you enter the details, click on 'Get Train Chart' option. 

3. You will now be able to see the reservation chart. You can click on your coach number to see the layout.

4. Click on a particular berth number if you wish to see whether the berth is occupied for the full journey, occupied for part of the journey or vacant.

