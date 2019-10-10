Lucknow diary: Kovind likely to grace KGMU convocation

Namita Bajpai By

Thumbs down for Lucknow station

Lucknow had poor results last week when the ranking of railway stations in terms of cleanliness was announced. Charbagh railway station and Lucknow Junction ranked 150th and 109th among 700-odd railway stations in the country in a cleanliness survey. Allahabad railway station got 82nd rank. Even the railway stations of the Prime Minister’s constituency Varanasi were no different. There was a huge difference in the ranking of two railway stations in Varanasi. While Varanasi railway station was ranked 86th, Varanasi City railway station figured on 396th rank.

Kovind likely to grace KGMU convocation

President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to be in the city of Nawabs soon as the prestigious King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has invited him as chief guest for its 15th convocation scheduled on October 25. A list of meritorious students, who will be awarded medals, certificates and cash prizes, is ready and decision on names of the medal winners are in final stages. It is always tough for the KGMU officials to decide on medals as a lot of students perform well both in academics and extra-curricular activities. The first batch of MBBS passed out of KGMU in 1916. KGMU came into being after the upgrade of King George’s Medical College into a university by an act passed by government of Uttar Pradesh on 16 September 2002.

‘Joy of giving’

Giving is always joyful, be it anything. Last week, Lucknowites celebrated the joy of giving week through 11th edition of ‘Daan Utsav’ which got underway with citizen groups, corporate houses and NGOs being a part of it. From CEOs to homemakers, vegetable vendors to designers — all were part of this people’s movement offering their time, skill, money and materials for a social cause. The event saw a ‘Plog run’ organised to create awareness on making the city free of plastic waste. A health and awareness drive was kickstarted at KGMU with the distribution of food and books among HIV affected people.

Festivity in the air

Last week was full of festive fervour, which will continue till Diwali in the month-end. Amid blowing of conch shells, Durga Puja threw Lucknow and entire state into a mood of celebrations with a palpable traditional gaiety all through 10 days. Beautifully decorated Durga Mandaps, formal worship of the deity followed by formal worship of the Divine Mother in the form of the sacred book Chandi (Saptasati containing 700 verses) reverberated the atmosphere. The celebrations climaxed with Kumari Puja, and Sandhi Puja made the denizens feel the divine presence of the Mother Goddess.

