Mass outreach: BJP workers clad in khadi and Gandhi caps to walk Bapu's path

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the next four months, BJP leaders and workers clad in khadi and Gandhi caps will crisscross the country, singing Bapu’s favourite ‘bhajans’ (hymns) as part of a mass public outreach programme.

During the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra, the BJP leaders will speak to the people about the social evils against which the Mahatma had rallied the people in the years of freedom struggle.

Exhaustive instructions — prepared by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh — sent out to the party leaders, including MPs and MLAs, lists out dos and don’ts during the exercise.

Till October 31, the BJP leaders have to log in 150 km, with instructions stating that each of the participants has to walk a minimum of 5 km and a maximum of 15 km.

“In each of the Parliamentary constituencies, workers under the leadership of MPs or district presidents have to conduct 50 km of the yatra.

The MLAs have to take part in such march along with the MPs,” read the instructions, a copy of which is with this newspaper.

The high command has apparently factored in the fitness of the MPs by providing for a “relay march” under which parts of the yatra can be handed over to the next senior leader.

The BJP leaders will discuss social evils with the public in a gathering of not less than 200 people.

The social evils — lying, earnings without work, and untouchability — will be the talking points for the BJP leaders, who will begin the day’s programme with a session of bhajans such as ‘Vaishnav Jan Toh’ and ‘Raghupati Raja Ram’.

While the BJP has selected popular Hindi songs dedicated to Gandhi, which will also be sung during the march, it instructed party leaders not to play any other songs and refrain from slogans during the march.

The party brass has also directed its leaders to wear only Khadi during the march and maintain austerity. The BJP leaders will also have to stress on Swadeshi products during the march.