Mizoram lifts ban on import of pigs from other states

The government had banned imports of animal from other states, neighbouring countries earlier this year due to prevalence of Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome and the African Swine Fever.

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has allowed procurement of pigs and piglets from other states but the ban on import of swine from neighbouring countries such as Myanmar and Bangladesh is still on, a state minister said on Thursday.

The state government had banned imports of the animal from other states and neighbouring countries earlier this year due to prevalence of Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) and the African Swine Fever (ASF) in south-east Asian nations, said state animal husbandry and veterinary minister Dr K Beichhua.

"The ASF has not been detected in the state due to concerted efforts made by the people and the enforcement agencies even as the swine disease had been identified in Myanmar which shares 404 km long international border with Mizoram," he said.

Meanwhile, pork became dearer with short supply of the pig and piglets in the last few months due to the import ban while sales of chicken and fish increased in markets of Aizawl, traders said.

