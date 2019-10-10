Home Nation

MP woman dies in road accident in Thailand, family battles to bring back body

Pragya Paliwal, who hails from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, was visiting Bangkok on an assignment for the company in which she was working. 

Published: 10th October 2019 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Pragya Paliwal met with the accident in Phuket city

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 29-year-old IT professional working in Bengaluru passed away in a road accident when she was in Thailand's Phuket on an assignment for her company. 

Pragya Paliwal, a native of Chhtarpur in MP, was visiting Bangkok to attend the annual function of Accenture that was schedule for Friday. Paliwal was visiting Phuket with her colleagues when the incident took place. Another Indian national Nitesh Mishra also suffered critical injuries in the same mishap, the deceased's brother Deepak told Express. 

"We got to know about Pragya's death on Wednesday only. In the night, the authorities there told us that the body will be flown to India soon. On Thursday morning, however, we were told by authorities in Thailand that the body would be handed over to a family member only, but none of us will be able to go there since we don't have a passport. The Indian Embassy in Thailand has informed us that the body would be handed over to anyone who is authorised by them. We don't have anyone there, so we're trying to get in touch with Pragya's friends present there," said Deepak.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Chhatarpur seat Alok Chaturvedi has tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and minister of external affairs minister to help out the Pragya's family. 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also expressed his dismay over the incident. "Saddened by Pragya Paliwal's death in Phuket (Thailand). The state government will work with the ministry of external affairs to bring her body. If any family member wants to go there (Phuket), the state government will help in it also," the chief minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishnkar on Thursday responded to the Paliwal family and has assured them all help. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thailand accident Madhya Pradesh woman
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp