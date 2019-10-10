MP woman dies in road accident in Thailand, family battles to bring back body

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 29-year-old IT professional working in Bengaluru passed away in a road accident when she was in Thailand's Phuket on an assignment for her company.

Pragya Paliwal, a native of Chhtarpur in MP, was visiting Bangkok to attend the annual function of Accenture that was schedule for Friday. Paliwal was visiting Phuket with her colleagues when the incident took place. Another Indian national Nitesh Mishra also suffered critical injuries in the same mishap, the deceased's brother Deepak told Express.

"We got to know about Pragya's death on Wednesday only. In the night, the authorities there told us that the body will be flown to India soon. On Thursday morning, however, we were told by authorities in Thailand that the body would be handed over to a family member only, but none of us will be able to go there since we don't have a passport. The Indian Embassy in Thailand has informed us that the body would be handed over to anyone who is authorised by them. We don't have anyone there, so we're trying to get in touch with Pragya's friends present there," said Deepak.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Chhatarpur seat Alok Chaturvedi has tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and minister of external affairs minister to help out the Pragya's family.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also expressed his dismay over the incident. "Saddened by Pragya Paliwal's death in Phuket (Thailand). The state government will work with the ministry of external affairs to bring her body. If any family member wants to go there (Phuket), the state government will help in it also," the chief minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishnkar on Thursday responded to the Paliwal family and has assured them all help.