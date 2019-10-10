Home Nation

Nagpur tiger to get artificial limb, a first-ever prosthesis for a big cat

A 40-minute surgery was performed on Sahebrao, the nine-year-old male tiger, by a team of vets from Wildlife Research & Training Centre led by its director Dr Shirish Upadhye.

Published: 10th October 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Tigers

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: If everything goes smooth over next month, Sahebrao, the nine-year-old male tiger at the Gorewada Rescue Centre at Nagpur, will get an artificial limb. This will be the first-ever prosthesis for a tiger in the world. 

A 40-minute surgery was performed on Sahebrao by a team of vets from Wildlife Research & Training Centre (WRTC) led by its director Dr Shirish Upadhye, Goutam Bhojne, and Dr Vinod Dhoot. Nagpur based Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sushrut Babhulkar, who has adopted Sahebrao and came up with the idea of such a surgery; Dr Peter Giannoudis from University of Leeds, United Kingdom; Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM) managing director N Rambabu, PCCF (wildlife) NH Kakodkar, divisional manager Nandkishor Kale and others were present when the surgery was performed.

“We operated upon Sahebrao for neuroma, and took the measurement for a prosthesis, which will be fitted after 6 weeks, the time taken to recover from this surgery,” said Dr Upadhye.

Sahebrao was rescued from a poacher’s trap in Gondmohadi village in Chandrapur district in 2012 and had been at the Wildlife Rescue Centre in Nagpur’s Gorewada Zoo since then. Due to injuries of the trap Sahebrao had developed gangrene and a part of his injured leg had to be amputated. For the last six years, Sahebrao has been limping. The pain aggravated in the last few months so much so that it used to cry out with every step it put forward.

Dr Babhulkar said, “The surgery will give 99% relief from pain to the tiger, and fitting artificial limb is the next step.”

The thought of artificial limb for Sahebrao first came to Dr Bahulkar’s mind in the month of February. He then started speaking to members of the orthopaedic fraternity. While they started with radiological studies on one hand Dr Bahulkar got in touch with the international experts on the topic and subsequently, University of Leeds became a partner in the project.

Plans are afoot to procure the artificial limb after discussions with experts from IIT Mumbai, and AO Foundation, Germany, which has expertise in fracture fixation of humans and animals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagpur tiger Sahebrao artificial limb
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp