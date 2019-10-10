Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar should make their stands clear on Article 370: Shah attacks Opposition

Lavishing praise on Narendra Modi for doing a 'great job' of abrogating Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said the PM has ensured national security.

Published: 10th October 2019 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SANGLI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at the Congress and NCP for "opposing" the NDA government's move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lavishing praise on Narendra Modi for doing a "great job" of abrogating Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said the prime minister has ensured national security.

Addressing a rally at Jat in Sangli district to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls, Shah said, "Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar should make it clear if they favour scrapping of Article 370."

Under Modi's watch, the national security has strengthened and the entire world now knows that "10 enemies will be killed if one Indian jawan is martyred," he said, apparently referring to the Balakot air strike after the Pulwama terror attack.

Shah also asked Pawar to spell out what the previous Congress-NCP coalition governments did in Maharashtra.

