RSS worker murder: BJP leader Rahul Sinha slams Bengal government over law and order situation

Three people, including a child, were murdered by unknown miscreants inside their house on Thursday in Jiyaganj area of Murshidabad.

Published: 10th October 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Rahul Sinha. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Thursday clarified that the man who was murdered in Murshidabad was an RSS worker. He also targeted Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal over law and order in the state and demanded resignation from the chief minister.

"The man who was murdered with his wife and son was an RSS worker. Mamata Banerjee must resign. There is no proper law and order in West Bengal. There is jungle raj in the state," he said while speaking to ANI in Kolkata.

"The police has not yet started the investigation. No one has been arrested yet in the case. This clearly shows, there is no law and order," he added.

The deceased have been identified as Bandhu Prakash Pal (35), his wife Beauty Mondal Pal (30) and son Angan Bandhu Pal (8).

Bandhu Prakash Pal was a school teacher who worked in Gosaigram Sahapara Primary school and his wife was pregnant. All the three were brutally murdered, police said.

The incident came to light after the neighbours found the bodies inside their house and informed the police

TAGS
Rahul Sinha RSS worker murder Mamata Banerjee
