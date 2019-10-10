Home Nation

Third suspected Pakistani drone spotted in Punjab

Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Chander Gaind said the BSF and the police have intensified patrolling in areas near the Indo-Pakistan border.

Published: 10th October 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Drone surveillance, drone camera

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Another suspected Pakistani drone was spotted flying in the Indian territory along the India-Pakistan border in Hussainiwala area in Punjab on Tuesday night, security officials said.

This is the third such spotting in Hussainiwala near Ferozepur over the past three days. Villagers captured pictures of the drone on their mobiles.

"A shining object was seen in the sky moving towards Ferozepur in the night," an eyewitness told a news channel.

Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Chander Gaind said the BSF and the police have intensified patrolling in areas near the Indo-Pakistan border.

A police official said a search operation has been on in the fields and the banks of Satluj river along the border to recover the drone or any object dropped by it.

The Punjab Police are also investigating weapon droppings by two drones in the area from across the border.

Police teams are also on the job to ascertain the links of the terror groups involved in sending these drones from Pakistan, a police spokesperson had said on September 27, clarifying that so far only two such drones had been recovered -- one last month and the second in a burnt condition three days ago in Jhabal town in Tarn Taran district.

Investigations so far suggest that several Pakistan-based terrorist groups were engaged in smuggling weapons into India since August, post the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

Both the recovered drones were apparently sent by different terror groups, linked with the Pakistan ISI, and the State-sponsored Jihadi and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan drone Punjab
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp