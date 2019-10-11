Home Nation

Alka Lamba to take primary membership of Congress

Hours after quitting the AAP on September 6, Lamba had announced that she would join the Congress in the presence of interim President Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

Former AAP MLA Alka Lamba

Former AAP MLA Alka Lamba (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: More than a month after quitting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba on Friday said she will be taking the primary membership of the Congress at the party headquarters here later in the day.

"I will be taking the primary membership of the Congress party today afternoon," she told the media.

ALSO READ: Alka Lamba disqualified from Delhi Assembly

However, she was yet to take the primary membership of the party. Lamba had served the Congress for 20 years before she quit the grand old party and joined the AAP and won the 2015 Assembly elections from Chandni Chowk.

On September 19, Lamba was disqualified from the Delhi Assembly by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on the grounds of defection.

