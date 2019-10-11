Home Nation

Congress promises 33 per cent quota for women in government jobs in Haryana poll manifesto

Apart from promising loan waivers for farmers, the party has also said that it will give an annual scholarship to students belonging to Scheduled Castes and extremely backward classes.

Published: 11th October 2019 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Congress President Kumari Selja along with other party leaders releases the manifesto for the upcoming elections

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Congress on Friday released its poll manifesto for the Haryana assembly polls, promising loan waiver for farmers and reservation for women in government jobs. Describing it as 'Sankalp Patra', the party in the manifesto promised 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs and private institutions in the state, and free rides in Haryana roadways buses.

The party also promised 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institution, municipality corporations and city councils. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad that there is a special focus on women in the manifesto.

ALSO READ| BJP has failed to meet its promises in the state: Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja announced a loan waiver for farmers in the state if voted to power. The party also promised to give an annual scholarship of Rs 12,000 to students belonging to Scheduled Castes and extremely backward class from Class 1 to 10 and Rs 15,000 for those in class 11 and 12, she said.

Selja said that a scheduled caste commission will be set up if the Congress comes to power in the state. A special probe panel will also be established to inquire into alleged scams under the BJP-led Haryana government, she added.

ALSO READ| Politics of Jats vs non-Jats to be factor in Haryana Assembly polls

Expressing concern over drug menace in the state, Selja said that special task force will be formed to keep a check on it. Former Haryana chief minister and party's state Congress Legislature Party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, chairperson of manifesto committee Kiran Choudhary and former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal were present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Haryana elections Haryana assembly polls Haryana Congress Kumari Selja Congress Haryana manifesto Haryana women quota
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp