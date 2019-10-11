Fresh communal violence in Bihar town claims one life, leaves one injured

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

JEHANABAD (BIHAR): Tensions prevailed in Bihar’s Jehanabad on Friday after a fresh round of communal violence led to the murder of local youth Sanjiv Kumar and left one other injured.

The two particular communities have been at loggerheads since Thursday over the immersion procession of a goddess Durga idol through the area of a particular community.

Kumar, who was working with the BSF, was allegedly shot while he was travelling in an autorickshaw. Another man, travelling with him was also injured in the incident.

Central Paramilitary Forces and senior police officials have been deployed in the area since Thursday morning.

The state government has deputed two senior IPS officers including ADG law and order Amit Kumar and IG Magadh Parasnath to de-escalate the communal flare-up.

Parasnath said that a large number of police forces have been deployed in the area to control the situation following the murder of the youth and also stated that several arrests have been made.

“More than 25 people from both sides have been arrested since Thursday and FIRs have been lodged against many for reporting as well as inciting mobs,” he said, adding that the prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC were continued as a precautionary measure.

Further immersions in the area were conducted amidst tight police security.

Locals said that some business establishments of a particular community were vandalised on Thursday by unruly mobs and that the murder was in retaliation to the incident.

Some locals fear the flare-up may spread across the interiors.