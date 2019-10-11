Home Nation

Indian Army to shift its wargaming centre to Mhow in Madhya Pradesh

The move is part of the restructuring process that the Army is undergoing to make it a nimble and agile force.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mhow in Madhya Pradesh is all set to emerge as the nerve centre of the Army to develop, exercise and analyse war-fighting concepts. “The Army has decided to shift the Wargaming Development Centre (WARDEC) from New Delhi to Mhow,” said an officer. The aim is to bring all such wings and departments together at one place, added the officer.

The move is part of the restructuring process that the Army is undergoing to make it a nimble and agile force.“WARDEC has been an important centre which keeps working with the fighting formations to incorporate new strategies and tactics to develop and validate new plans at the higher levels of the combat formations,” said another senior officer.

With the shifting of WARDEC to Mhow, “the spectrum of activities will widen as the Army War College will have facilities to wargame right from the basic tactical level to the strategic division and Corps level at one place”. The Army War College, Mhow, at present houses tactical training and research institution of the Army.

