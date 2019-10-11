IRCTC cancels special train on Karwa Chauth after it finds less takers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways’ plans to make available special facilities for couples on the occasion of Karwa Chauth has fallen flat after only two couples signed up for the special train that the national transporter had planned for the festival.

“The Majestic Rajasthan Deluxe, which was scheduled to take couples on a five-day tour of the state while providing them a dream holiday, has been cancelled,” an official said. According to officials, the train which was designed to have 78 seats and accommodate 39 couples, received bookings only from two couples.

The train had special facilities that included a single-seater sofa, shower cubicle, foot massage and special arrangements were made by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for children. Only couples were allowed to book tickets on the train. The passengers would have also been provided with a free insurance worth Rs 10 lakh each.

"Only two couples have booked tickets on it ,so it is as good as cancelled. We cannot run a train like this without occupancy," the official said and added that the high price brackets for the journey could have been a major reason for the low turnout.

The tickets for the five-day tour were priced at Rs 1,02,960 per couple in AC first tier and Rs 90,090 per couple in AC 2 Tier. The official said that the two couples that had booked the tickets would be refunded.

According to IRCTC officials, the promotional train was to depart from the capital’s Safdarjung station on October 14 and travel through places of historical importance in Rajasthan such as the Jaisalmer Fort, Gadisar lake, Amber Fort and City Palace till October 18.

Karwa Chauth, in which a woman fasts till moonrise for her husband’s long life, falls on October 17 this year.