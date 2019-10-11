Home Nation

'Lemons to protect Rafale' part of Indian culture: Sitharaman

Pictures of Singh receiving the first Rafale jet in France had shown him drawing an "Om" sign in devnagri script on the cutting edge plane and also placing lemons under the wheels.

Published: 11th October 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press meet in New Delhi . (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

PUNE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday defended her cabinet colleague Rajnath Singh performing 'puja' of a Rafale jet by placing lemons under its wheels and coconut on the top, and said the action was not superstition but a part of Indian culture.

Pictures of Singh receiving the first Rafale jet in France had shown him drawing an "Om" sign in devnagri script on the cutting edge plane and also placing lemons under the wheels.

"So what is wrong? We strongly believe that you need to have the strength to be able to take such decisions and benefit the country," she said.

"You may not approve of it, you may think oh this is superstition, never mind. vishwas jinka hai woh karte hain, iss desh mein usko mahatva hai (those who have faith, they do it) and I think he (Singh) did everything right," Sitharaman told reporters in Pune.

She also linked Singh's act to Indian culture, saying every person in India does this in some form or the other.

Sitharaman said the previous defence minister and his wife launched Navy ships as per rituals followed in their faith.

"At that time in India, how many of us worried about superstition? Were we worried?" the minister said.

Sitharaman also justified Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in a viral video, where he is seen taking a dig at those indulging in superstition.

An old Modi speech, ridiculing "nimbu-mirchi" superstition, was widely shared on Twitter after the Rafale 'puja'.

In the video clip of Modis address at the inauguration of Delhi Metros Magenta line in August 2017, the Prime Minister is heard saying: "Apne car ke upar nimbu-mirchi aur pata nahi kya kya. Yeh log desh ko kya prerna denge? Aisee andh shraddha mein jeene wale log sarwajanik jiwan ka bahut ahit karte hain.

(On their car, they place lemons, chilli and what not. How will such people inspire the country? People living with such blind beliefs cause lot of harm to public life)."

Modi had spoken of a chief minister putting "nimbu and mirchi" on his new car, but not named the minister.

Twitterati had shared the clip of Modis speech alongside photographs of nimbu under the wheels of the Rafale fighter jet that Singh had "worshipped" in France.

Sitharaman said Modi is also correct (in his views on belief and superstition) and added that the government has not "abandoned" science or scientific development.

Countering the Opposition's claim that the BJP is using abrogation of Article 370 to deflect attention from issues like lack of jobs or growth, Sitharaman said she is "worried" at such comments.

She said the government is committed to reforms and it is a "responsive" government which is not yet done with its measures to prop-up economic growth.

If the auto industry feels that consumer demand has not been revived, and needs something specific, it can always talk to the government, she said.

On the International Monetary Fund flagging a "more pronounced" slowdown in India, she said the government always takes the IMF's commentary seriously.

To a query on transmission of rates, Sitharaman said she will take up the issue during her meeting with chiefs of state-run banks on Monday.

After the IRCTC IPO's success, the government will move ahead on all the other divestment proposals cleared by the Union cabinet, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Rafale fighter jet
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • n
    BJP leaders need more tounges to reject one time and accept other time. Crazy lady!
    1 hour ago reply
Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp