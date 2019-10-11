Maharashtra polls: BJP takes selective action against rebels

MUMBAI: BJP has acted against some of the dissidents. However, the action is selective. Only four dissidents have faced action, according to party insiders.
Condition in Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena is not much different.
The BJP on Friday announced that six leaders, namely Vinod Agrawal (Gondia), Satish Hole (Nagpur South), Gulab Madavi (Gadchiroli), Ashok Kedar (Melghat), Rajur Todsam (Yavatmal) and Seema Swale (Pimpri Chinchwad) have been suspended from the party for filing nominations against the official candidates of the Mahata Yuti (Grand Alliance).
ALSO READ | Maharashtra polls: 26 Shiv Sena Corporators resign after Kalyan East seat falls in BJP's quota
The party had taken similar action against Charan Waghmare (Tumsar), Geeta Jain (Mira Bhayandar), Balasaheb Owhal (Pimpri Chinchwad) and Dilip Deshmukh (Ahmedpur, Latur) on Thursday.
The Congress on Thursday suspended party membership of Ramratan Raut (Gondia) and Sevakbhau Vaghaye (Bhandara). While on Friday, it drove out Majid Kurwshi (Buldana) for contesting against official party candidate.
There are several more rebel candidates in fray from both these parties as well as from the NCP and the Shiv Sena. However, apart from hollow threats, none of the other political parties have acted against the rebels.
This leads to doubt whether the party leadership is shielding the rebels.
ALSO READ | Maharashtra polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah to blaze BJP's campaign trail
Shiv Sena has not acted against Trupti Sawant (Bandra), Santosh Dhawale (Yavatmal), Ashish Jaiswal (Ramtek), Dhananjay Bodare (Kalyan East), Rahul Kalate (Chinchwad), Vishal Dhanawade (Kasba), Narayan Patil (Karmala), Mahesh Kothe (Solapur Central), Chandrakant Patil (Muktainagar) and Badamrao Pandit (Gevrai, Beed).
The Congress, in a similar way, hasn’t acted against some of the key candidates.
They include Raigad district Congress vice president Dnyadeo Pawar who is contesting against NCP’s Aditi Tatkare, Shivajirao Kalunge in Pandharpur, Nanda Mhatre from Pen and Shraddha Thakur from Alibag.
The list of rebel candidates shielded by the BJP is long.
They include Dr madhu Manvatkar (Bhusaval), Anil Chawdhari (Raver), Amil Shinde (Pachora), Sanjay Deshmukh (Digras), Raje Bakane (Wardha), Santosh Janate (Boisar), Narendra Pawar (Kalyan West), Atul Deshmukh (Khed Alandi), Manoj Ghorpade (Karad North), Rajan Teli (Sawantwadi), Ranjit Desai (Kudal), Nishikant Patil (Islampur), Samrat Mahadik (Shirala) Dr Ravindra Arli (Jat), Murji Patel (Andheri East) and Raje Shinde (Aurangabad West)
MUMBAI: BJP has acted against some of the dissidents. However, the action is selective. Only four dissidents have faced action, according to party insiders.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Trump ready to activate 'very significant' sanctions on Turkey
Man arrested on terror charges after stabbings at UK shopping centre
I am sorry GST did not meet with your satisfaction; we can't damn it: Nirmala Sitharaman
CBI drops murder charges against Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao rape survivor's car accident case
Six tigers to be shifted as man-animal conflict intensifies in Ranthambore
Government open to relaxation of 'VIP' clause in National Sports Code, to form expert panel