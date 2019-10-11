Naxal killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

By PTI

BIJAPUR (CHHATTISGARH): A naxal was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, the police said.

The skirmish took place in a forest near Tekmetla village under Usoor police station limits, a senior police official said.

A joint squad of 229th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force and local police had launched an anti- naxal operation in the interiors of Usoor, about 450 km from state capital Raipur, he said.

When the security forces were cordoning off a forested area, a gun-battle broke out between the two sides on Friday morning.

But the rebels soon disappeared into dense forest, the officer said.

During a search, the body of a naxal was discovered alongwith a muzzle-loading gun, he said.

The dead man's identity was yet to be ascertained, he added.