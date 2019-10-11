PM Modi to address nine poll rallies in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Starting from Jalgaon this Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nine poll rallies over next week in Maharashtra, Union Minister for women and child development Smriti Irani said here on Friday.

After the first rally in Jalgaon, Modi will address another rally at Sakoli in Bhandara district in the evening that day.

On Wednesday and Thursday (October 16 and 17) the PM will address three rallies each. He will go to Akola, Airoli (Navi Mumbai), Partur, Pune, Satara and Parli on these days.

He will end the campaign with his grand rally in Mumbai, Irani said at a press conference at the party state headquarters here.

While giving highlights of Fadnavis government, Irani pointed out that the state government has made an investment of Rs 1.50 lakh crore in the agriculture sector over past five years and there had been no terror attack or riots.