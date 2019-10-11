Police conducts search operations in Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border

By PTI

PATHANKOT: Police on Friday conducted search operation in the border belt between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh as a "general alertness" measure, a senior police officer said.

The search operation was conducted after an alert was issued in the border area of both the states, officials said.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Surinderpal Singh Parmar said that the search operation was conducted in Pathankot-Himachal Pradesh border areas as a "general alertness" measure.

The place where the search operation was carried out is mostly forest area, the officials said, adding that there was nothing to worry about.

The IGP said so far no drone sightings have been witnessed in Pathankot zone along the border line but vigil has been kept by police and the Border Security Force (BSF).