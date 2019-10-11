Home Nation

Show '56 inch' chest, tell Xi to vacate PoK land: Congress leader Kapil Sibal to PM Modi

The Congress on Thursday said why does Prime Minister Modi not say that India is watching the muzzling of pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong when Xi says he is watching Kashmir.

Published: 11th October 2019 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 11:29 AM

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show his "56 inch" chest by telling Chinese President Xi Jinping to "vacate 5,000 km of land in PoK" and also make it clear that there will be no Huawei in India for 5G.

Sibal's remarks come hours before Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping's informal summit in Mamallapuram near Chennai.

The Congress on Thursday said why does Prime Minister Modi not say that India is watching the muzzling of pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong when Xi says he is watching Kashmir. The party slammed the Modi government for failing to stop China from targeting India's internal matters.

TAGS
Kapil Sibal Modi Xi meeting Modi Xi Summit India China talks Modi Xi Mamallapuram
