State government orders probe into Assam hydroelectric project tragedy

Earlier in the day, Sonowal met top officials of the Shillong-headquartered NEEPCO in Guwahati and took stock of the mishap.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Friday ordered a probe into the disaster at 275 MW Kopili Hydroelectric Project at Umrangso in the state’s Dima Hasao district.

The disaster was caused by a ruptured pipeline. Six days on but the fate of four people, washed away, is still not known. The project is run by public sector North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO).

According to official sources, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal instructed Deputy Inspector General of Police, PK Dutta, to conduct a probe. The CM also instructed Minister Sum Ronghang to lead a team of elected members to the site to take stock of the situation.

Earlier in the day, Sonowal met top officials of the Shillong-headquartered NEEPCO in Guwahati and took stock of the mishap. He also enquired about future safety measures at the project site.

The project was commissioned in March 1984 and it was repaired a year ago, raising questions about the quality of the work.

Three of the four people missing were identified as Robert Baite, Prem Pal Balmiki and Joy Sing Timung – all employees of the NEEPCO. The fourth was employed by a firm engaged in tunnel repair work.

Kopili Hydroelectric Project
