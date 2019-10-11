Home Nation

Unnao rape survivor kidnapped, raped for nine days by three people at different places: CBI tells court

The case is different from the alleged sexual assault of the woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017.

Published: 11th October 2019 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

People assemble to send across a message of solidarity to the Unnao rape Victim at India Gate in New Delhi.

People assemble to send across a message of solidarity to the Unnao rape survivor at India Gate in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Unnao rape survivor was allegedly kidnapped and raped for nine days at different places by three people in 2017 when she was a minor, the CBI told a Delhi court on Friday.

The case is different from the alleged sexual assault of the woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017.

A lawyer who is involved in the case said District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, during in-camera proceedings, took cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the CBI in the gangrape case and put up the matter for further hearing on October 15.

In its charge sheet, the probe agency has named three people -- Naresh Tiwari, Brijesh Yadav and Shubham Singh -- as accused for the offences under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her for marriage), 376 D (sexual assault by more than one person) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 (penetrative sexual assault and punishment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The maximum punishment for the offences is life imprisonment.

Quoting the rape survivor's statement recorded before a judicial magistrate in Unnao, the CBI said on June 11, 2017, she had come out of her house to fetch water at night when Singh and Tiwari, along with three others, pulled her inside a car.

After covering some distance, Singh and Tiwari allegedly raped her in the car, according to the charge sheet.

She was taken to a house on the way to Kanpur where two unknown persons, with muffled faces, allegedly raped her, it said.

After two-three days, she was taken to the Yadav's house, where he allegedly raped her.

Then two days later, she was taken to Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh from where she was recovered by police, the charge sheet said.

During probe, the CBI found that the rape survivor was kidnapped on June 12 instead of June 11 as Singh and Tiwari were not at that location on June 11.

Though the woman had denied using any mobile phone given by Tiwari to her, investigation revealed that she had used the cell phone, the charge sheet said.

On being questioned further regarding the three other accused persons, the woman said she had taken those names under threat given by unknown advocate Manoj Sengar, it said.

The CBI said further investigation is going on in the case regarding the role of other accused persons.

The agency has named 103 witnesses to be examined in the case which has been transferred to the national capital on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unnao Rape Case
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp