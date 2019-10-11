While digging grave for his stillborn child, man finds baby girl buried alive in a pitcher in Bareilly

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Perhaps life never ceases to throw surprises at us. One such incident came to light in Bareilly on Friday when a family, digging a grave to bury their stillborn baby girl, spotted a miracle in the form of a new-born alive baby girl buried under the ground in a pitcher.

The baby girl, weighing just 1.1 kg, was rushed to the district hospital by the family. The doctors attending to her claimed that she was critical with lung infection and dipping body temperature. She has been admitted to SNCU ward and has been kept on oxygen support.

On the other hand, the cops are trying to locate the baby girl’s parents who buried her in a pitcher.

Earlier, Vaishali, a woman sub-inspector and wife of Hitesh, gave birth to a stillborn baby girl at a private hospital on Wednesday evening. As it was a seven-month pre-mature birth, the child could not survive.



On Thursday evening, Hitesh took the body of his child for burial.



While Hitesh, along with a labourer, was digging the grave and had dug three feet, his spade collided with a pitcher underground and from which a baby’s cry could be heard.

As per family sources, first Hitesh mistook the crying of the baby to be his own daughter’s but then realised that the sound was coming from the pitcher. He opened it only to find a baby girl kept inside it. Hitesh rescued the child, rushed her to the hospital and informed the police immediately.

The paediatricians attending the child at SNCU (special newborn care ward) ward were also surprised over the fact that how an infant, just five-day-old and with such low weight, survived in such a hostile condition under the ground.

The doctors claimed that the infant’s condition reflects that she could also be a pre-mature birth. “She might be receiving some oxygen when buried in the grave through the pores in the soil,” said a doctor.

As per the doctors, the baby is currently having hypothermia and she is on oxygen support. Her lungs are infected and she is too weak to take a direct feed.



As a result, she is being provided with every possible treatment to save her life.