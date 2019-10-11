Home Nation

Xi Jinping to spend three hours on the road during two-day summit with PM Modi

Experts believe that the discussion between the two leaders could focus on issues pertaining to border security and trade.

Published: 11th October 2019 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at the Chennai Airport. The second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi will begin in Mahabalipuram on Friday

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at the Chennai Airport where he's welcomed by Tamil Nadu chief minister and governor on Friday. (Photo | Twitter/@narendramodi)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

MAHABALIPURAM: Chinese President Xi Jinping will be spending around three and a half hours on the road during the second India-China informal summit here on Friday and Saturday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In all, Jinping will spend six hours with Prime Minister Modi. 

The Chinese President arrived in Chennai at around 2 pm Friday. He will move to ITC Grand Chola in Guindy and spend two hours there before proceeding to Mahabalipuram where he will be welcomed by the Prime Minister. Xi will return to Chennai in the night after a dinner wth PM Modi.

ALSO WATCH | Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled

On Saturday, the Chinese President will depart at 9.05 am for Taj Fisherman's Cove where the Prime Minister is staying and meet him around 10 am. The meeting is likely to last for two hours and 45 minutes after which he will leave for Chennai airport directly and depart at around 1.30 pm.

ALSO READ| Modi-Xi summit: India, China expected to attempt ways to fashion re-balance in ties

Srikanth Kondapalli, professor of Chinese studies at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, said the discussion between the two leaders could focus on various issues pertaining to border security and also trade. "The focus could be on high speed rail, singalling system and also on Chennai smart city," said Kondapalli.

He added that the informal summit provides manoeuvrability and flexibility. The talks will focus on strategic communication between the two leaders, new confidence-building measures, border stability and reducing the trade deficit between the two countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ITC Chola Sheraton Xi Jinping India China talks Modi Xi meeting Modi Xi Summit Modi Xi Mamallapuram Xi Jinping in Chennai Modi-Xi summit
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp