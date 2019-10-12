2,000 bottles of banned cough syrup seized in West Bengal's Malda

By PTI

MALDA: The police seized 2,000 bottles of a particular brand of banned cough syrup in Malda district in West Bengal on Saturday before the consignment was to be smuggled to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Two persons were also arrested in this connection from their houses in Kaliachak police station limits in back-to-back raids following a tip-off, police said here.

The two confessed during interrogation that the consignment of cough syrup was meant for being smuggled to Bangladesh.

The cough syrup contains Codeine Phosphate, which is a narcotic drug and causes addiction when used in large quantities over a period of time.

Since liquor is banned in some states of India and Bangladesh, the syrup has become a popular alternative for alcohol.