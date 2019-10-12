Arms drops in Western border: Adopt anti-drone mechanism, MHA tells BSF

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has asked the Border Security Force (BSF) to adopt anti-drone mechanism aimed at preventing any intrusions on the western border which is guarded by the paramilitary force.

Sources in the ministry said the BSF has been asked to launch necessary counter-measures against drones which were used to drop a large number of AK-47 assault rifles and grenades from Pakistan in Punjab’s Amritsar district in the last week of September.

The direction comes days after Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with the director generals of all paramilitary forces to review the status of border security and measures to be taken to strengthen it further.

Sources said that the BSF is trying to figure out threats from drones.

The BSF has deputed a team to get information about a drone that was found by Punjab Police, said the source, adding “what we could know about the drone was that it was a Made-in-China hexacopter”.

In its explanation regarding the Punjab incident, the BSF had informed the

Home Ministry that neither it has the capacity to monitor any kind of aerial movement nor any such infrastructure.