Home Nation

Arms drops in Western border: Adopt anti-drone mechanism, MHA tells BSF

Home Ministry that neither it has the capacity to monitor any kind of aerial movement nor any such infrastructure.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

BSF officials explain the working of drone to the border area villagers at Gole Pattan village in Kanachak sector of Indo-Pak border about 25 kms from Jammu Saturday Oct. 5 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

BSF officials explain the working of drone to the border area villagers at Gole Pattan village in Kanachak sector of Indo-Pak border about 25 kms from Jammu Saturday Oct. 5 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has asked the Border Security Force (BSF) to adopt anti-drone mechanism aimed at preventing any intrusions on the western border which is guarded by the paramilitary force. 

Sources in the ministry said the BSF has been asked to launch necessary counter-measures against drones which were used to drop a large number of AK-47 assault rifles and grenades from Pakistan in Punjab’s Amritsar district in the last week of September. 

The direction comes days after Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with the director generals of all paramilitary forces to review the status of border security and measures to be taken to strengthen it further.

Sources said that the BSF is trying to figure out threats from drones.

The BSF has deputed a team to get information about a drone that was found by Punjab Police, said the source, adding “what we could know about the drone was that it was a Made-in-China hexacopter”.  

In its explanation regarding the Punjab incident, the BSF had informed the 

Home Ministry that neither it has the capacity to monitor any kind of aerial movement nor any such infrastructure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Police BSF China Drones Drones
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking Prime accused Jollyamma to house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
IN DETAIL | The chilling drama that unfolded at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp