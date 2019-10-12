Home Nation

BJP protest against killing of its workers in West Bengal

The saffron party claimed eight of its party workers were killed in Bengal in the last one week excluding the triple murder in Murshidabad district.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Apart from hollow threats, none of the other political parties have acted against the rebels. ( File Photo )

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal BJP organized a sit-in here on Saturday to protest against the alleged killing of its workers in the state in recent times.

The saffron party claimed eight of its party workers were killed in Bengal in the last one week excluding the triple murder in Murshidabad district.

School teacher Bandhu Prakash Pal who was killed in his house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad is claimed to be a BJP-RSS supporter.

ALSO READ: West Bengal police detain two people in Murshidabad triple murder case

The West Bengal police had, however, said the brutal killing of the school teacher, his wife and minor son in was a result of personal enmity and bore no political connotation.

"Everyday one or the other BJP worker is being killed in Bengal. The TMC government has lost all connect with the masses and is now trying to rule by using terror tactics.

But we won't allow this to happen. We will fight till this government is ousted from power," BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh told reporters.

BJP has sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise them about the "complete breakdown" of the law and order situation in West Bengal, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal BJP West Bengal BJP protest BJP killings
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp