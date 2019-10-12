Home Nation

Eco-friendly decision-making system launched at Jaipur airport to reduce delays, save fuel

The city has become the fourth Indian destination to launch the indigenously designed and developed decision-making system after Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, said Jaipur airport Director J.S Balhara.

Published: 12th October 2019 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

The Airport Collaborative Decision Making project of Airport Authority of India (AAI) is a common information sharing platform.

The Airport Collaborative Decision Making project of Airport Authority of India (AAI) is a common information sharing platform.

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Jaipur International Airport has launched a system for quick decision making to improve operational efficiency, reduce delays, save aviation fuel and bring down carbon emissions, an official said on Saturday.

The city has become the fourth Indian destination to launch the indigenously designed and developed decision-making system after Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, said Jaipur airport Director J.S Balhara.

The Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) project of Airport Authority of India (AAI) is a common information sharing platform introduced to process timely and accurate information for quick and precise decision making, he said.

Balhara said the facility was inaugurated here by AAI member Vineet Gulati.

He informed that the implementation of A-CDM system is underway at Ahmedabad, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports, while the operators of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Delhi airports have shown interest in it.

Balhara said the success of A-CDM system can be measured by its demand in the neighbouring countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaipur airport Airport Collaborative Decision Making ACDM jaipur Vineet Gulati
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp