Home Nation

Four feared missing as boat capsizes in Ghaghra river in UP village

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Dhanghata Pramod Kumar said there were 18 people on the ill-fated boat of which 14 have been rescued.

Published: 12th October 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a boat used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

Image of a boat used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Four persons are feared missing after a boat capsized in Ghaghra river in Chapra Poorvi village under Dhanghata police station area in adjoining Sant Kabirnagar district on Saturday, police said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Dhanghata Pramod Kumar said there were 18 people on the ill-fated boat of which 14 have been rescued.

"Some farm labourers were going on the ill-fated boat from one bank of the river to the other on Saturday morning," Kumar said.

"The accident took place at around 8.30 am as the labourers were in a hurry to get down from the boat. The NDRF team has reached the spot for rescue work," he added.

Superintendent of Police Brajesh Singh said that divers are at the spot to trace the missing persons.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to reach the spot and engage the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) in rescue work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP Village Boat Sinking Ghagra River
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking Prime accused Jollyamma to house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
IN DETAIL | The chilling drama that unfolded at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp