Four feared missing as boat capsizes in Ghaghra river in UP village

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: Four persons are feared missing after a boat capsized in Ghaghra river in Chapra Poorvi village under Dhanghata police station area in adjoining Sant Kabirnagar district on Saturday, police said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate of Dhanghata Pramod Kumar said there were 18 people on the ill-fated boat of which 14 have been rescued.

"Some farm labourers were going on the ill-fated boat from one bank of the river to the other on Saturday morning," Kumar said.

"The accident took place at around 8.30 am as the labourers were in a hurry to get down from the boat. The NDRF team has reached the spot for rescue work," he added.

Superintendent of Police Brajesh Singh said that divers are at the spot to trace the missing persons.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to reach the spot and engage the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) in rescue work.