By PTI

PALGHAR: Two persons were arrested with gutkha worth Rs 15.70 lakh in Boisar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a shop on Friday and made the seizure, said Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.

Mohammad Adil Shaikh (35) and Inamulla Shaikh (30) have been charged under relevant sections of IPC as well as Food and Drug Administration rules, he added.