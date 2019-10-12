Home Nation

Haryana assembly elections: Yogi Adityanath compares Congress with 'driverless train'

The Congress picked Sonia Gandhi as its interim president after Rahul Gandhi refused to take back his resignation.

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu with senior leaders during a function at party office in Lucknow Friday Oct. 11 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

AMBALA/SONIPAT: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday likened the Congress to a “driverless train” and a “pilotless plane”, taking a dig at the party that remains without a full-time president.

Adityanath was addressing poll rallies in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is aiming to return to power in Haryana after the October 21 assembly polls.  

“The condition of the Congress is like that of a driverless train and a pilotless plane as Rahul Gandhi resigned from his post of president after the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, and now even after four months the party has no president,” he said at an election rally.

Addressing election meetings in Ambala, Sonipat, Jind and Panchkula, Adityanath accused the Congress of corruption when it was in power in the state.

The BJP leader praised Narendra Modi for increasing the clout of the country and ensuring its security, bringing up the Balakot air strikes.

