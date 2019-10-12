Home Nation

J&K government advertisements contradict ‘normalcy’ claim in Valley

The government has been saying that there is no blockade in Kashmir and restrictions exist only in “certain minds”.  

Published: 12th October 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir government's full-page advertisements in local newspapers.

Jammu and Kashmir government's full-page advertisements in local newspapers. (Photo | Twitter/@hussain_imtiyaz)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government came out with full-page advertisements in local newspapers on Friday against the ongoing shutdown and appealed to the people to defeat the designs of militants but in the process, it admitted that normalcy was yet to return to the Kashmir Valley.

“Will we let a few posters and threats push us into not resuming our businesses, into not earning our legitimate livelihood, into not securing a rightful education and secure future for our children,” the ad asked.

The government has been saying that there is no blockade in Kashmir and restrictions exist only in “certain minds”.  

But by publishing the advertisement, it appeared to acknowledge that things were not normal in the Valley.

In the ad, the government blamed the prevalent militancy and their “vicious campaign” and “motivated propaganda” for perpetuating the shutdown.  

Terming the government’s advertisement a “good step”, Lt Gen (Retd) DS Hooda, who headed the Army’s Northern Command during the ‘surgical strike’ in 2016, said, “Common people are the biggest sufferers in any conflict resolution. It is their actions that are instrumental in conflict resolution.”  

He added, “Introspection is required by the government as to how a few threats made by some terrorists can stop people from earning their livelihood. The government needs to take steps to win the confidence of the public. In any conflict situation, people will swing towards the group which promises them a better future. So, the government has to give this assurance to the people.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Kashmir lockdown Kashmir Security Situation
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking Prime accused Jollyamma to house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
IN DETAIL | The chilling drama that unfolded at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp