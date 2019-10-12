Lt Gen Harsha Gupta assumes command of Jammu-based White Night Corps

Home Nation

On assuming the command of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Gupta exhorted all ranks to continue working with 'the same zeal and enthusiasm.'

Lt Gen Harsha Gupta on Saturday took over the command of the White Knight Corps.

By PTI

JAMMU: Lt Gen Harsha Gupta on Saturday took over the command of the White Knight Corps from Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha here, a defence spokesperson said.

On assuming the command of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Gupta exhorted all ranks to continue working with "the same zeal and enthusiasm," the spokesperson said.

The new General Officer Commanding (GOC) asked the soldiers to always be combat-ready to "thwart the nefarious designs of the enemy and inimical forces with excellent synergy between the Army, civil administration and the paramilitary forces," the spokesperson said.

Before relinquishing the command, Lt Gen Sangha laid a wreath at 'Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal' in Nagrota military station to pay tributes to the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the nation, he said.

Sangha also addressed the troops of the White Knight Corps, conveying his deep appreciation and compliments to all ranks for their "professionalism and steadfast dedication to duty in the service of the nation," the spokesperson said.

He said Lt Gen Sangha called upon all ranks to rededicate themselves to strive for excellence and thanked the civil administration for the excellent synergy with the armed forces.

Sangha also praised the people for displaying faith in the policies of the government and maintaining peace and harmony in the region, the spokesperson said.

