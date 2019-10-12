Home Nation

Massive search operation in Punjab after intel on terror attacks during festive season

Intel input says terrorists are planning multiple blasts in several cities in Punjab and even target a few politicians during the upcoming festival season.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Drone surveillance, drone camera

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A massive combing operation has been started in the three border districts of Gurdaspur, Batala and Pathankot in Punjab to neutralise the sleeper cells of Pakistan-based militant groups. The move was initiated following intel inputs that more Pakistani drones carrying arms will soon enter the state.

According to intel input, terrorists are planning multiple blasts in several cities in Punjab and even target a few politicians during the upcoming festival season.

More than 5,000 Punjab Police personnel along with 45 SP and DSP rank officers, 22 SSP rank officers and personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) are taking part in the combing operation. This kind of an operation is taking place after three decades in the state. This operation is being carried out under the charge of Additional DGP (Law and Order) Ishwar Singh and Additional DGP (Special Operations Group and Commandos) Rakesh Chandra.

The terrorists' plan was exposed after police busted a Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) module and arrested nine people a few days ago. The accused revealed that they were planning to carry out attacks in various cities and a few prominent politicians. They also admitted that they were following instructions of their handlers in Pakistan and Germany. Two drones and arms were later recovered from them, according to highly placed sources.

"The operation was started after we got vital inputs from the members of KZF module. The combing operation started yesterday (Friday) will be finished tomorrow (Sunday) evening. This kind of operation is taking place after three decades in the state. The last time we carried out such operation was in the 1990s during days of terrorism," said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.

Last month, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had alerted the state police that Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists might sneak into the state.

On December 30, 2015, four Pakistani terrorists - Abdul Qayum, Nasir Hussain, Umar Farooq and Hafiz Abu Bakar - infiltrated into India through the forest area via Bamiyal near Simbal in Pathankot and attacked the Pathankot Air Force Base on January 1, 2016. " We are now scanning every nook and corner in all the border villages, forest areas, cities and towns," said an officer.

The Army and Pathankot Air Force station are also on high alert. Besides, the security near the Kartarpur corridor site has been tightened.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
arms drone anti-terror operation Khalistan Zindabad Force KZF
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp