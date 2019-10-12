 PM Modi gifts handmade shawl by Sirumugai weavers to Chinese President Xi

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Sirumugai in Coimbatore famous for silk saree production shot to instant fame following the informal summit between China and India held at Mamallapuram on Saturday.



For, the portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping knitted in a bright red coloured shawl that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Xi during the informal summit on Saturday was weaved at Sirumugai.



The designer M Dharmaraj and weavers A Shanmugasundaram and E Manoj Kumar in Sirumugai worked tirelessly for over 15 days to weave the shawl after the Department of Handlooms and Textiles (DHT) placed an order with the cooperative society.



Just like several others, the villagers at Sirumugai too were glued to their television sets to enjoy the live telecast of the second informal summit between China and India held at Mamallapuram on Saturday. The Chinese President was seen unfurling the shawl to get a full view of his portrait knitted in it.



“It is a dream come true moment for us to work on such piece for a world leader,” said the designer Dharmaraj. He said they worked without any break for many days to achieve the fitting design of the Chinese President on the silk cloth.



Weavers said they have made nearly 24,100 card punches to attain the full design. The shawl, given for its cloth variety and peculiar work, might cost somewhere between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000, they added.



Similar to the shawl with Xi's portrait, the Sirumugai weavers have also knitted a shawl for PM Modi too, which was kept at the display during the Mamallapuram event.



President of Sri Ramalinga Sowdambgai Handloom Weaved Cooperative Society V Ravikumar said they have submitted the shawl with the DHT, Coimbatore on October 9. Later, the cloth was sent to Chennai and was kept ready for Saturday's event.



It is also noted that Sri Ramalinga Sowdambgai Handloom Weaved Cooperative Society had introduced sarees with several designs including Mayilthogai saree, Thirukural saree, Manamakkal saree and a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi knitted in a saree.