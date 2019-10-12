Seven injured in grenade attack near Srinagar's Lal Chowk
The grenade exploded on a roadside in the market, injuring five people, police said, adding that the wounded were rushed to a hospital here.
Published: 12th October 2019 03:33 PM | Last Updated: 12th October 2019 09:45 PM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: Seven people were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in a market area in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar on Saturday, police said.
Militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High Street market area, a few hundred metres from the city centre Lal Chowk, this afternoon, a police official said.
The grenade exploded on a roadside in the market, injuring seven people, he said, adding that the wounded were rushed to a hospital here.
According to the official, the explosion also damaged windows of a vehicle parked nearby.
He said the shops in the market were shut but a few vendors had set up stalls in the area.