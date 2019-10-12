'This will be an Asian century': Chinese media hails Modi-Xi summit

By Online Desk

China's state-run media outlets have hailed the second informal summit between PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Chennai saying the meeting would give a boost to the bonding between the two Asian giants which will ultimately lead to an "Asian century".

The "Asian century" is impossible without China-India cooperation, a Global Times article said, adding that with the Chennai summit, "relations between Beijing and New Delhi have entered another period, one of the most prominent trends of which is increased cooperation."

The so-called Asian century "has been defined by the rise of China" and "India's economic growth". Some strategists believe, the article said, that the world was Europeanized in the 19th century, Americanized in the 20th century and is now being Asianised.

"The West tends to have the misinterpretation over the Asian century as it believes it would be a China-centered century. But late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping articulated long ago that no genuine Asian century would come without the development of China, India and other regional developing countries," Global Times said.

It further said that the relations between Beijing and New Delhi have entered another period of increased cooperation with Chinese companies in recent years proactively participating in India's initiatives such as "Make in India" and "Digital India," by expanding investment and creating substantial job opportunities in India.

Vigilance towards each other in the past, particularly New Delhi's distrust toward Beijing, was holding back the two countries' economic integration. At this point, the collaboration between China and India is needed more than ever, the media outlet added.

