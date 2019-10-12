Home Nation

Women's Congress VP Suman Gurjar expelled from party, caught accepting bribe of 1.25 lakh

State Congress President, Rehana Riaz removed Suman Gurjar from the post on the instructions of National President, Sushmita Dev.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a huge embarrassment to the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, the team of Special Research Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Headquarters caught Suman Gurjar, a councillor of ward number 39, taking a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh Rupees from a contractor. She was Vice-President of the Women's Congress but now has been expelled from the party.

Mahesh Sharma, the state organization general secretary of the Congress, issued the orders for her removal.

Before the ACB trap, the councillor had recovered Rs 50,000 from the complainant contractor. She was asking for a quarter to two lakh rupees more. Suman Gurjar was also the chairperson of the Mahila Utthan Samiti of Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

Suman had accepted this bribe in the form of 50 thousand rupees in cash and 75 thousand rupees as a self cheque. Suman had already taken 50 thousand rupees as the first instalment of the bribe amount.

DG of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Alok Tripathi said that the complainant gave a complaint to the ACB that he had received a work order of Rs 60 lakh to build CC Road in Jaipur Municipal Corporation ward number 39. Councilor Suman Gurjar obstructed the work of CC Road and demanded a bribe of Rs 1.75 thousand from the complainant as 3 per cent of the total amount.

50 thousand rupees were taken as bribes by the councillor in the past. The demand was verified by Hemant Verma, inspector of SIU unit under the leadership of ASB Hemaram Chaudhary, in-charge of Special Research Unit of ACB.

After this, a trap was set on Friday. In which the councillor Suman Gurjar was arrested at her Sanganer residence taking a bribe of 1.25 lakh Rupees from the complainant contractor. Police has seized the cash and the cheque as well.
 

