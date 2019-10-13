Home Nation

BJP creating 'talent pool' for 2021 West Bengal polls

The Lok Sabha poll results indicated a tectonic shift in West Bengal politics with the BJP emerging as a key player.

Published: 13th October 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Looking to consolidate the gains made in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, the BJP's state unit is creating a "talent pool" to identify candidates from among its cadre for the crucial 2021 assembly polls.

According to party sources, the exercise is aimed at grooming BJP cadre as strong ground-level leaders and is expected to be completed by year end or early 2020.

The saffron party won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the April-May parliamentary polls, only four less than the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress's (TMC) 22.

This was a significant improvement for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) compared to just two seats that it bagged in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

"We have started the process of identifying four members of our party from each constituency for the talent pool. The chosen partymen will be groomed as future organisational leaders and probable candidates for the 2021 assembly polls," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh told PTI.

The exercise is aimed at grooming party cadre as both organisational and mass leaders and making them the party's face in their respective areas, said a senior party leader who did not wish to be named.

The BJP will pick its candidate for an assembly seat from among the selected four members based on an internal assessment of their performances. The remaining three will be given organisational responsibilities, he said.

ALSO READ: Ahead of West Bengal polls, ABVP to increase its footprint in state

"The selection of the probable candidates will be based on their track record of the last few years and a thorough background check. Preference will obviously be given to old timers, but if a new entrant from another party is better he will also get a chance," the BJP leader said.

Party full-timers will be given priority during selection, he added.

Elaborating on the need for the creation of the "talent pool", another senior state BJP leader said though the party has made deep inroads into various parts of West Bengal, it still lags behind the ruling TMC in terms of strong ground-level leaders.

"During the Lok Sabha poll campaign we had felt the lack of good leaders and faces in a number of assembly constituencies who could put up a fight against the TMC. It was then that this idea of creating a pool of leaders first came up. The exercise has been taken up after thorough discussions with the central leadership," he said.

The chosen cadres will undergo internal party training and take part in workshops which will sensitise them about various issues both at national and state levels, he added.

The cadres will be asked to identify local issues, build public opinion, connect with the voters in their respective areas and create awareness about the ideology and policies of the BJP and its government at the Centre, a senior party leader in North 24 Parganas district said.

The Lok Sabha poll results indicated a tectonic shift in West Bengal politics with the BJP emerging as a key player.

According to the results, the saffron party bagged a staggering 40.5 per cent vote share and it was ahead in 126 assembly seats in the state.

Based on this, the "talent pool" creation exercise has been divided into four categories, a BJP source said.

"We have divided the exercise in A, B, C and D categories as per our result in the Lok Sabha polls. The 126 seats where we have taken a lead will be under category 'A' and the 75 seats where we are in a close second position will be under category 'B'.

"The seats where we are in the second position with a distant margin will be in category 'C' and the seats where we are third will be in 'D' category. The target is to get the exercise done in 200 seats by December this year," the source said.

The BJP has also decided to revamp the party organisation to bring in better organisers and political workers into its fold.

Earlier, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had said that a revamp in the party organisation in districts and areas where the party is weak is in the offing.

"In districts and local areas where leaders were earlier appointed just for the sake of appointment will be replaced with good and efficient persons. But old-timers who are good organisers and leaders will be retained in the new committees," Vijayvargiya, also the BJP's state party in-charge, had said.

The BJP has set a target of winning at least 250 of the total 294 assembly seats in the state, he had said.

New organisers and ground-level leaders will be appointed from the "talent pool" whenever the party organisation is revamped, the party sources said.

Dismissing the BJP's plans, the TMC asserted that it will return to power in 2021.

"The BJP's dream of coming to power in the state will remain a dream. They can plan whatever they want to, but the fact is that the BJP in Bengal does not have any leader who can match Mamata Banerjee's popularity as a mass leader and administrator," TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.

"In 2021, Bengal will vote for Mamata Banerjee," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal polls West Bengal elections West Bengal 2021 elections West Bengal 2021 polls West Bengal BJP West Bengal
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp