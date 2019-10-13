Home Nation

Congress' criticism on Rafale only strengthens Pakistan: Rajnath Singh

Addressing an election rally in Karnal, Singh said, if we had Rafale fighter aircraft with us, then I think we need not have gone to Pakistan for Balakot airstrike.

Published: 13th October 2019 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Twitter Photo)

By Harpreeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that if earlier India had Rafale fighter jets then it need not have gone to Pakistan and would have eliminated the terror camps while sitting at home.

Addressing an election rally in Karnal, Singh said, "if we had Rafale fighter aircraft with us, then I think we need not have gone to Pakistan for Balakot airstrike. We could have eliminated terror camps there while sitting in India".

Referring to the controversy which erupted over performing 'shastra puja' in France, Singh said, "I wrote 'om' on fighter plane (Rafale) and tied a 'Raksha Bandhan' to it. The Congress party leaders started a controversy here over this. They should have welcomed that Rafale is coming here instead they started criticising.  These kinds of statements made by them only strengthens Pakistan".

READ| BJP releases Haryana election manifesto; promises interest-free crop loan, comprehensive healthcare

He said that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is running the state from the grassroots unlike previous chief minister’s of the state from different parties, who controlled it from the centre.

"I can say that unlike the previous CMs of Haryana be it a CM of Congress or of INLD who used to run their government from Delhi and not from Haryana, CM Manohar Lal Khattar runs the government by working from the grass-root level".

Rajnath Singh Haryana Assembly elections
