Murshidabad triple murder: Police interrogate slain RSS man's father

KOLKATA: Police detained two persons, including a friend of the slain school teacher, in connection with the sensational triple murder case in Murshidabad that snowballed into a major political controversy with the BJP identified the man as a worker of the RSS.

The investigators also interrogated the school teacher’s father as they suspect a property related dispute of the family might have triggered the incident.

On Wednesday morning, school teacher Bandhuprakash Pal (40), his pregnant wife Beuty (30) and five-year-old son Angan were found hacked to death at their Jiagang residence. On the same day, the BJP’s Bengal leadership identified Pal as an RSS member and the party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted the incident claiming the same.

The district police, however, ruled out the possibility of a political motive behind the incident. They hinted three possible reasons—a marital discord, borrowing money from local money lenders by Pal and a dispute over the issue of the family’s property inheritance—which apparently led to the triple killing.

‘’We have interrogated Pal’s father Amar on Sunday. He left his first wife Mayarani and son pal after getting married for the second time,’’ said a police officer. ‘’Pal was against the marriage and moved court seeking an order to describe his father’s second wife and their two sons illegitimate. We are exploring this angel with utmost priority,’’ said a police officer.

Besides, police are looking for another person, who has been missing since past one-and-a-half months. ‘’He was one of Pal’s close friends,’’ said a police officer working on this case. ‘’Besides, we detained Pal’s another friend from whom he had borrowed Rs 6 lakh. We are yet to ascertain why Pal needed the money.’’

Pal’s other family members, however, refuted BJP’s claim that he was an RSS member. "They are denying the fact because of pressure from the ruling party. I again confirm that Bandhuprakash was an RSS member," said senior BJP leader Mukul Roy.