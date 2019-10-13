Home Nation

Naga peace talks: Manipur body warns against disintegration of state

Even before the settlement of the vexed and protracted “Naga issue”, a climate of protest has begun to brew in Manipur. 

Published: 13th October 2019 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Even before the settlement of the vexed and protracted “Naga issue”, a climate of protest has begun to brew in Manipur. 

The influential United Committee Manipur (UCM) said it would oppose tooth and nail the formation of any “territorial council” in Manipur or coverage of the state’s Naga-inhabited areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Stating that it is closely monitoring the progress of peace talks between the Centre and insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), the UCM said it felt the negotiations might conclude any day.

“To conclude the peace talks, Government of India and NSCN-IM are likely to reach an agreement on the formation of a territorial council or the extension of Sixth Schedule of the Constitution (to Manipur’s Naga-inhabited areas),” UCM president Sunil Karam said.

As the UCM stands against community-based administrative division of Manipur, Karam said it would outright reject the formation of any territorial council or extension of the Sixth Schedule. 

He insisted that the Centre consult the people of Manipur before signing any agreement even as he warned that the UCM would thwart any move that was aimed at disintegrating Manipur.

A separate “Naga national flag” and “Naga constitution” are believed to be acting as deterrents in resolving the seven-decade-old Naga political problem. Various Naga rebel groups assert that the twin issues are non-negotiable. Initially, the insurgency movement was launched to secure the sovereignty of the Nagas.

“The Naga national flag is the symbol of the recognized Naga entity...The Constitution of the Nagas is the book form of the recognized sovereignty and mutually-agreed competencies. NSCN is deeply committed to the Framework Agreement, and it will stand by it at all costs in all events,” the NSCN-IM said on Saturday.

The Framework Agreement, signed in 2015, was perceived to be a prelude to final Naga accord.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manipur Nagaland Naga peace talks
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp