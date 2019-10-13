PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in Japan due to Typhoon Hagibis

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of people killed in Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has increased to 14 while 16 people remained missing, Sputnik reported on Sunday.

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended condolences to those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

"I offer condolences on behalf of all Indians on the loss of life caused by super-typhoon #Hagibis in Japan. I wish early recovery from the damage and devastation caused by this natural calamity," PM tweeted.

Kyodo News reported that many rivers were overflowing into residential areas across the country. Rescue operations were underway in central, eastern and northeastern regions that were hit by floods and landslides.

As many as six million people across Japan's main island of Honshu were advised to evacuate.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that the typhoon Hagibis made landfall just before 7 pm (local time) on Saturday. The agency has issued warnings of severe rainfalls in Ibaraki, Tochigi, Fukushima, Miyagi, and Niigata prefectures, reported Xinhua news agency.

Earlier in the day, Japan was also rattled by an earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre registered at a depth of 80 kilometres in the Chiba-ken region.